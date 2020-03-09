Sexual abuse complaint filed by former employee

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — A business owner is facing sexual abuse charges. Police say a waitress at his restaurant told them he sexually harassed her and touched her inappropriately.

Khashayar Khoshcheshmi was arrested Saturday at his own restaurant. The waitress who made the complaint said the abuse happened in November. Police say they interviewed a lot of other female employees to make a case. Many of them agreed that Khoshcheshmi was the type of person who would do this.

This employee had only worked at the restaurant for a month when she says he touched her, but she told police she had been sexually harassed repeatedly during that time. She said Khoshcheshmi touched her inappropriately in his office on the second floor of the restaurant. But Khoshcheshmi told police he was just talking to her about performance issues. Police say anyone being harassed at work should report it to them.

“If you’re having problems in the workplace with sexual harassment, and you don’t know whether or not it should be reported, definitely go ahead and report it. The worst we can tell you is, ‘Hey, there’s no criminal charge here, but there’s definitely workplace sexual harassment,’ which, by no means, should anyone have to put up with,” said Mattoon Police Deputy Chief Sam Gaines.

This is not the first time an employee has complained about how Khoshcheshmi treated them. There was another complaint filed in 2013 by a female employee. She was 22 at the time and said she felt uncomfortable being alone with Khoshcheshmi in his office. She also complained about the way he was acting and things he was saying. Her complaint did not result in any charges, but it helped police build a case to charge him with sexual abuse in this more recent case.

Little Mexico is still open as normal. The waitress who filed the complaint is not working there anymore.