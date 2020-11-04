Several police agencies planning for Shop with a Cop

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — A number of police departments in central Illinois are continuing their plans to host a Shop with a Cop event this winter.

Decatur Police say they had to cancel their back-to-school shopping event in August. However, they still plan on holding an event for Christmas.

They say any changes will be based on further restrictions. They’re also still seeking out potential venues.

Police in Monticello and Springfield are keeping their traditions alive — but with some changes. Both say they are looking at delivering items to kids at home.

Danville Police say they have something in the works with Kohl’s, but it will look a little different this year. They still hope to have the same turnout of kids.

Officers will be posted outside the store to greet children, and a parent or guardian will escort their kids for shopping coats, jackets, and gloves. A cop will be stationed at the register to help.

A tentative date has been set for December 5th in Danville.

Champaign Police are still exploring their options. They say it’s one of their favorite annual traditions, and whatever modified idea they come up with will be vetted to ensure it’s appropriate per public health restrictions.