Schools navigate classroom changes

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — School districts throughout the state are figuring out how to continue teaching kids without meeting with them in the classroom.

“It’s not gonna be the same because it’s not gonna be in-person instruction,” said Monticello schools superintendent Vic Zimmerman. Zimmerman and other staff members are figuring out how to transfer all learning materials for students almost entirely online due to a state mandate.

“What we decided to do is to do grade-level plans, so first grade will have a plan for all of the first graders,” explained Zimmerman.

District leaders throughout central Illinois know the reality is not all students have internet access. They are making printed packets available for pickup. Parents in Tolono are already picking up packets in a box outside the schools. State leaders say it’s possible students won’t be returning to their buildings for the rest of the year.

“I’m just checking in on them… checking in on a lot of the seniors, seeing how they’re doing, if they’re doing okay,” said Monticello English teacher Casey Crowhurst. “A lot of them had issues with college visits because all those were canceled, so a lot of them were still trying to decide, ‘What am I gonna do next with my life?’ and a lot of that was interrupted by this pandemic.”

Mahomet-Seymour School District staff are holding meetings to figure out how they’ll navigate this change. Remote learning for them will start on April 2. Tuscola School District staff are also in the process of working on their plan.

The online adjustment is an issue for the Thomasboro School District, where 30 percent of families don’t have internet or devices other than cell phones. They are arranging package pickup and drop off times for parents. Teachers there will have office hours where students with issues can contact them. They are trying to contact every family by Friday of this week about their plan.

Whatever adjustments these districts decide to make, they know there will be a learning curve. “We’re gonna be better this week than we were last week. We’re gonna be better next week than we were this week,” said Zimmerman. “It’s different times. None of us anticipated our end of the school year happening like this, but you know, when it’s all said and done, our buildings are closed, but our schools aren’t closed. So we’re gonna continue to interact and communicate with our kids and get them through to the end of the year, and then hopefully this COVID19 will behind us.”

Each school in the district has a slightly different plan for how to access learning materials. To find out what your student’s school is doing, contact your district directly.

Learning packets for Monticello students will be available online at noon on the first day of each learning period. For this week, that will be Wednesday. Every week after that, it’ll be on Monday’s.