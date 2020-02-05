School to resume Wednesday after leak repaired

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Classes were canceled at Central High School Tuesday because the heat wasn’t working due to a leak. That school is undergoing a $99 million expansion right now, but school leaders say the leak is not related to construction.

It was an issue with their boiler. It had been leaking since last Monday. The building has some years on it. It was built in the 1950’s. The Champaign Federation of Teachers noticed a problem with the heat in the building last Monday. They told school leaders, who reached out to their contractor. The contractor did some thermal heat imaging to find out the leak was coming from a hot water pipe. They canceled school Tuesday to patch up the leak.

“When you talk about what our taxpayers wanted, what the communtiy wanted in regards to keeping central central, we’re gonna do our best job as a district to try and maintain that. And so, we wanted to maintain this building, and so that’s what we’ve been doing: just trying to maintain this building,” said Champaign Schools Executive Director of Operations Paul Douglas.

About 3,000 gallons of water have been lost through that leak. The other parts of the building already have new boilers, thanks to referendum. Staff members were able to work today despite the leak. Students will be back in school Wednesday.

The Central High School construction project should be done by 2022. It will double the size of the school, update the HVAC systems and take away the temporary classrooms.