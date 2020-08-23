School supply giveaway has students looking forward to the school year

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA)- The Champaign Urbana community sponsored a drive-by school supply kit giveaway. The event was in Napleton’s auto park in Urbana. School supplies ranging from kindergarten through 8th grade were given out. Parents were allowed up to five school supply kits per car.

Urbana schools start virtually tomorrow, and parent Latondra Creighton says she’s looking forward to remote learning. “I wanted them to be remote because of the number of Covid going up, so I have to help them with their work, so I would rather have them be at home doing their learning rather than going to school.” Volunteers also held up signs encouraging kids to start the school year off strong.