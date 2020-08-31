School leaders struggling to bring enrollment up

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The number of students in the Danville district is way down from last year – by seven percent. School leaders are rushing to get everyone enrolled before school starts on September 8. They’ll be going door-to-door and making phone calls to try and get kids signed up.

They’re down about 300 from this time last year, but Superintendent Alicia Geddis said those numbers can fluctuate. Right now, they have 4,346 students, compared to 4,681 at this time last year.

“As a team – teachers, administrators, secretaries, administrative assistants, food services workers, and librarians – we are all coming together to find out how to take advantage of this opportunity to find ways to provide additional support to our students,” said Geddis.

While some districts are struggling to keep enrollment up, others are seeing growing interest.

“I’m fielding more inquiries, and I’m fielding more tour appointments,” said Trinity Lutheran School Office Manager Lisa Thompson. She said they’ve been getting a lot of questions from parents.

“Some of them don’t have the opportunity to actually be home with their kids while they’re being taught remotely. They don’t all have a problem with remote learning. Some of them; it’s just not possible for their families,” she explained. “We’re hoping that it gives us the opportunity to shine and show people what our education is about, what our curriculum looks like.”

Geddis said staff will be going door-to-door again starting on Wednesday. We asked her if these low numbers could mean layoffs. She said that’s not happening right now, but it’s always a possibility.