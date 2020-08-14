School district provides free school supplies

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Parents will have one less thing to worry about as their kids go back to school during the pandemic.

The Danville School District is giving all students free school supplies. The district is partnering with several stores on this project.

The week before school starts, staff will go door to door delivering the bags of supplies to families.

Superintendent Alicia Geddis says, “We’re planning to provide pens pencils, paper notebooks. We’re trying to put together an art kit for the elementary students and art supplies for those high school students taking art as a part of their schedule.”

Students grades 5-12th will be doing remote learning while K-4th are given the option of in-person classes. By giving families free school supplies, Geddis hopes this will help to give some relief for families. She says, “We serve a population that, particularly during this season, we’re faced with some economic challenges and we want to find a way that we can support them.”

Parents like Jennifer Hoskins, a mother of five, appreciate the help. “The idea of back to school shopping and not having to do it. It’s actually quite a relief financially” she says. Hoskins is also a teacher at Meade Park Elementary School and says the free school supplies are much needed. “We never want a student to show up and not have the supplies and therefore not be able to participate. So because of that, as a teacher, you buy 200 pencils, and you buy 25 boxes of crayons etc.”



Along with delivering free school supplies at people’s homes, staff will also help parents to get ready before school starts on September 8th. Superintendent Geddis says, “We intend to take part of that week and have parents receive one-on-one support, learning how to log in, how to check grades, and how to check activities.”

The supply kits will also include custom Danville school face masks. The district doesn’t have an exact cost for all of the kits yet. But the superintendent said that people in Danville have offered to make donations to pay for this.

The school district also waived all registration fees for students this year.