School district offering meals during shut down

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Public Schools will be giving breakfast and lunch to students for the next two weeks.

Governor Pritzker declared that all public school districts be closed from Tuesday, March 17 through Monday, March 30, 2020 as a precaution against the spread of coronavirus.

DPS will provide food on a grab and go basis on weekdays from 8:00 – 10:00 a.m. starting Tuesday, March 17.

There will be four pickup sites: MacArthur HS, Eisenhower HS, Stephen Decatur MS, and Hope Academy.

Families can look for these signs pointing to the correct area to pick-up meals.