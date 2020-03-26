School district donates iPads to hospitals

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Dozens of hospital patients have access to iPads thanks to the Decatur School District. These iPads will help patients in isolation communicate with nursing staff, while still limiting in-person contact. They were extras students didn’t need anymore. District IT employees thought this would be great to find a way to put them to good use.

They donated 128 of them to both Decatur Memorial Hospital and HSHS St. Mary’s. By using these iPads, nurses and doctors won’t need to wear any personal protective equipment, while still communicating with patients.

“What we can use is technology for in a clinical setting is to have an [iPad] that’s always in that room, that the patient and the caregiver might be kindof sequestered to that room, can communicate with the clinicians outside of that room,” said Decatur Memorial Hospital IT Services Manager Mark Krieger.

In addition to the iPads, Decatur schools also donated goggles and gowns from their chemistry labs. Staff at Decatur Memorial say they’re grateful for the school district’s creative thinking. They say it’s a reminder to all of us to think outside the box when it comes to finding ways to help.

