DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) -- A group that advocates against violence says someone is pretending to be one of their members.

The founder of Concerned Citizens of Danville says this person is also claiming to be a U.S. Marshal. Part of what the group does is go door-to-door and talk to people. They pass out flyers and give neighbors blue lights to put outside their homes. The group's founder says someone has been pretending to be a member and knocking on doors. That's why they're making badges to carry with them.