School board passes resolution: “Racism is a public health crisis”

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign School Board members voted unanimously to pass a resolution declaring racism as a public health crisis.

It outlines the problems within the school district and addresses solutions on how to change the culture of inequity among black students. During three hours of public comment parents, teachers, and students stood up and spoke up about racial injustice within the school district.

One teacher said, “We must focus on bringing justice. If we focus on change instead of justice, we are at risk of shifting oppression instead of demolishing it.”

The resolution publicly acknowledged that discrimination in the U.S. has negatively impacted education, health, and economic outcomes especially for black people.

A parent spoke before the board saying, “Schools are not just about educational outcomes but should also promote social, emotional, and physical wellness for students. You will never achieve the educational outcomes you desire without first treating black students as whole people.”

The resolution promised that Unit 4 administration would change policies, reduce discrimination, and address the curriculum, discipline and school culture. Part of that includes hiring a company (Fourpoint Education Partners) to come into the schools to establish the issues and develop a strategic plan to better serve black students.

One student spoke up about changing the curriculum as well. She said, “African American history is an elective. It’s not ingrained into our actual curriculum.” Dozens of others spoke to the board to share their thoughts. Many said while the words of the resolution are a start, they want that to be backed up with action.

Garden Hills Elementary teacher Diana Hildebrand said, “We’re fighting for our black students and our black families to get the education they deserve and to feel like school is a place where they can thrive and not have systems that work against them.”

The resolution also directs the superintendent to aggressively recruit and develop teachers and staff who reflect the diversity of students. That includes expanding mandatory diversity and inclusion equity bias training and possibly revising the discipline and safety system.

In the next three months the board will come back with policy recommendations. Those will be revisited every six months to evaluate the district’s progress.