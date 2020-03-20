Salon takes extra precautions to keep staff and customers safe

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Coronavirus restrictions are affecting how almost all businesses operate. That can be especially hard for jobs that require physical contact.

Style and Grace Salon offers everything from massages to pedicures to hair styling. They have a staff of 53 people, but with a gathering restriction of less than 50, they are limiting the amount of appointments that can be scheduled at one time.

Visitor access is another area they’re changing. They aren’t letting anyone inside other than the person who has the appointment. On top of that is cleaning the salon itself. Because a lot of people may touch one bottle of shampoo on their shelf, they’re wiping all products down regularly.

“We got rid of all our magazines: we got rid of all of our coffee cups. We are cleaning every 15 minutes behind every guest, multiple things we’re doing to make sure we’re keeping everyone safe,” said salon owner Tracy Brucks.

When it comes to hair-styling, they aren’t making any major changes. But they say that’s because they sanitize regularly anyway. The salon will be closing at 8 p.m. Thursday night and will not open for two weeks while they undergo a deep cleaning. Brucks said she wanted to be clear that this was out of caution and not because there are any issues.

Brucks said she made sure all her employees have access to unemployment before going forward with the two-week closure. She said it was a tough decision, but she’s doing it for the safety of her staff and customers.

