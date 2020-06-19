Salon recognized for safety protocols during pandemic

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A central Illinois salon is being recognized for their safety protocols during COVID-19. Rod Sickler Salon and Spa won the “Best Practices Award”. It comes from the Charleston Area Chamber of Commerce. SafeWorks Medical Director Dr. Fletcher presented the award on their behalf.

Fletcher said he chose Sickler’s business because of its efforts to protect customers. Sickler has added lots of safety measures including UV lights to sanitize chairs and other equipment, checking temperatures when clients come in and having 12 stations used at one time instead of 25.

“I want people to feel like we are the safest place in Champaign County that you can go into as a business. Not only did we take extra COVID-19 trainings through here as a staff; we took a month, I brought my staff back to work before we opened, a month before and we did intense trainings, not only artistically, but we took disease control classes. We took extra classes on how to sanitize,” explained salon owner Rod Sickler. “Maybe a lot of people don’t know that, as a hair dresser, we have to go to school, almost a year, 1,500 hours, and a lot of that is where we learn anatomy, physiology, sanitation, and disease control, so when things were shut down, it was touch for us because this is what we study.”

The Best Practices Award will be given monthly to a workplace in central Illinois. They’ll be judged based on operating procedures during this pandemic.