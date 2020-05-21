Salon owner says new guidelines still unclear

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Salon owners are trying to figure out how things will look when they reopen. But one thing is for sure: things will look different. We spoke to Something You Salon owner Amanda Baer. She says she doesn’t know yet what the new requirements will be, but she’s preparing for anything. That includes more sanitizing and cleaning and re-arranging schedules to keep people spaced out.

“We’ll probably end up opening at 6:30 in the morning and closing at 10:30 at night, just to ensure that every single one of my staff is able to make the same amount of money that they were making, the business is able to sustain itself as well,” said owner Amanda Baer.

Baer says she won’t start re-scheduling appointments until she knows what the new requirements are. She says there are more than 1,000 on her book who she needs to reschedule.

“Business owners and employees are just – we’re nervous right now because we don’t know what to expect, so I think it’s just letting people know we wanna get to you. We wanna see you. We can’t wait. We’re super excited, but also be patient with us.”