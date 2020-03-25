Safety concerns loom as building continues to collapse

ARCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) — The court date for a lawsuit between the city of Arcola and a downtown building owner could be in jeopardy of getting pushed back.

Covid-19 concerns have caused courthouses to reschedule dates for non-emergency cases and this might be one of them. The lawsuit revolves around a building that partially collapsed on Main Street.

Shattered bricks lay at the bottom of the exposed and unstable building. People in town, like Cara Roberts, have had prolonged concerns about the safety surrounding the privately owned structure. She says, “Just knowing that anything can happen at anytime is just frustrating.”

The building is more than 150 years old and partially collapsed two years ago. The city notes that parts of it have been falling off ever since. Last Thursday a portion of the north wall collapsed. The bricks broke down the fencing meant to contain the debris.

The Roberts family owns the business right next door and they also live upstairs. Cara Roberts witnessed the most recent collapse. She says, “My daughter was actually looking out the window watching a movie when it happened. It was shaking.”

The city shut down the alley right beside the building to prevent any further damage or potential injuries. City Administrator Bill Wagoner says, “I know in the general public, everybody is frustrated. We’re right there with them in our frustration. But people have property rights and we can’t go in and take anything away from them without a court order.”

The safety hazard is what pushed the city to file a lawsuit more than a year ago against the building owner. Wagoner says, “We requested that the building be brought back to safe standards or demolished. It’s been in the court system since then.”

Arcola city officials looked into getting an earlier court date, but the COVID-19 policies postponed that. The next status hearing was scheduled for April 14th. It’s unknown if that will happen or whether it will be pushed back.