Rugby team seeking donations for national tournament

UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The women’s rugby team is raising money to cover their trip to nationals.

The 25-woman team has been working to make it to nationals for years. Team leaders say they didn’t expect to make it this year, and that’s why they didn’t budget the money. It will take about $1,500 to cover travel costs and a hotel stay. Their coach says they are excited to have this opportunity.

“Just having this happen, you know it all worked together, we started out this season kindof slow, but we just killed it at our regional conference tournament,” said coach Dani Harkins.

The tournament is this weekend in Columbia, Missouri. Six teams are playing. U of I’s team will start out playing against Cincinnati on Saturday. They are accepting donations through their GoFundME and are already up to more than $600 now.