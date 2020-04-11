Rideshare company keeping bikers safe

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — For anyone looking to get outside or save on gas, VeoRide is doing its best to keep its bikes safe for riders. VeoRide is a ride-sharing program where you pay for the amount of time you use the wheels.

Whether you’re riding them for a breath of fresh air or to get from point A to point B. VeoRide wants its bikes to be safe while still being something anyone can use.

To do that, VeoRide employees are spraying and wiping down all of their bikes regularly. While doing it, they’re wearing masks and gloves. They know some people don’t have the luxury to drive everywhere. That’s why they want to keep this option open, while still making it safe.

“We know it’s a very, very serious topic, obviously, and we think it is providing a resource, we are still getting a lot of rides in the communities we do have open. So we know that not only students are using them, but the community members are to get to work. It’s another way for people to avoid 10-plus people on a bus or other forms of transit,” said VeoRide Midwest General Manager Ben Thomas.

In some cities, they have been forced to take their bikes or scooters off the streets, but they’re still available in Champaign-Urbana.

Everyone using a rideshare bike can take responsibility by cleaning it themselves too. You can do that by wiping down all surfaces you touched before and after riding.

All VeoRide offices are closed across the country right now. Their employees are working from home, except for when going out to clean bikes.