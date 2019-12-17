Retired fire chief dies

ST. JOSEPH, Ill. (WCIA) — Retired St. Joe Fire Chief Tom Long died Sunday night.

Those close to him are taking time to look back on the impact he made in their lives. Long died of a pulmonary embolism. He was 78-years-old.

He spent more than two decades serving on the St. Joseph – Stanton Fire Protection District. His former coworkers say he taught them how to work together in his own unique way. Brian Buss says, “He wasn’t just a boss. He wasn’t just a leader. Tom taught us that this is a family too. This isn’t just a bunch of guys getting together, this isn’t just a job or a workplace. This is your second family.”

Long made a lasting impact on many people in his life. In fact, his son and granddaughter followed in his career footsteps. They’re both St. Joe firefighters.