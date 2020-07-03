Retired cop creates true crime podcast

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The former Champaign Deputy Chief of Police is taking on a new mission after retiring last year.

Troy Daniels hung up his badge and started the podcast called “True Crime Takedown.” It focuses on real cases across the world and aims at getting justice for victims. Daniels says, “We’ll look for missing people, try to solve unsolved crimes, take crimes that are already solved and try to learn from them and also look at some of the biggest criminal justice issues of the day.”

34 years on the force gave him insight into some of the most heinous and heartbreaking crimes.

Now he’s sharing that through the eyes and mind of a police officer on this podcast.

“There are real families that are hurting because of the crimes that are committed. I also want people to understand that it is very hard to solve these cases. It’s extremely hard for them to get it done and if we have their help and they tell us the truth and give us the information they have, it’s still hard, but it makes it easier” says Daniels.

The first episode of “True Crime Takedown” reviews a murder that was solved through people sending in anonymous tips about the crime to police. That’s what originally inspired the concept of Crime Stoppers, now a global crime fighting organization.

With police work behind him, Daniels hopes this new venture gives people a new perspective. He says, “This gives me the opportunity to work with the police, work with the public, try to make the world safer, bring peace to families who are victims, and also just make the streets safer.”

The “True Crime Takedown” podcast airs every other week. The first episode just came out. You can listen to it by clicking this link to the website or on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.