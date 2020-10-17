Restaurants prepare indoor seating during pandemic as cold weather approaches

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Restaurants are converting their indoor dining rooms to adapt to the COVID-19 regulations for businesses.

Summer is over and that means outdoor seating will soon no longer be an option. As restaurants make changes inside, there are more costs involved to stay compliant with safety guidelines.

As the temperature drops, restaurants are turning on outdoor heaters for customers who decide to brave the cold. But as businesses begin to close their patio seating, Joe Meeker says he doesn’t think he’ll go inside restaurants during winter. “Restaurants are doing a really good job trying to mitigate the risk of COVID-19 but it’s still a little scary.”

For those who choose to eat indoors, restaurants are preparing to keep them safe during the pandemic. Allen Strong, owner of Courier Cafe in Urbana, has made several adjustments to the indoor dining space. He says, “I installed plexiglass barriers between the booths to create ‘COVID free zones’ so to speak. We installed double HEPA filters so we have four HEPA filtration systems and the ventilation system runs constantly to keep air moving through.”

Similarly, Farren’s Pub and Eatery in Champaign installed a UV filtration system inside, after closing their outdoor seating. All these safety measures have come at a steep price for restaurant owners.

Strong says, “Our costs have gone up and our sales have gone down. That’s not a formula for success and that just doesn’t work. We’re just trying to get through it.”

Prior to preparing for the winter months, the summer brought its own financial challenges during the pandemic. Courier Cafe set up a tent and converted the parking lot into an outside dining space for the summer. That cost about $5,000 per month to keep up. Strong says he hopes these adjustments will make customers feel more comfortable coming inside to eat. “Whether or not all these measures in the end turn out to be what they’re supposed to be, I don’t know. But my point right now is to do whatever we can do to make our guests feel safe.”