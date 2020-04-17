Restaurants eager for dine-in option to return

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — President Trump is giving governors complete authority to “call the shots” when it comes to social distancing. That means they will decide how to go about easing restrictions on businesses. The president is aiming for May 1 as the date for when the country will start reopening.

Many restaurant owners in Champaign County say they’re looking forward to that day. The past few weeks have been frustrating for them, especially for those who have put a lot of love and time into their businesses. Mahomet Family Restaurant owner Alid Sulejmani says he has lost 75 percent of his business without dine-in availability. He’s still offering drive-thru from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m., but has had to cut six of his employees. He is looking forward to opening again because he feels the restrictions on some businesses and not others is unfair.

“I don’t see why Home Depot can be open with 20 cashiers and 200 people, approximately, inside,” said Sulejmani, “Same thing with Sam’s. There’s 200, 300 hundred people inside. 10, 15 cashiers. Everybody walking inside, everybody touching the coolers.”

Sulejmani said he looked into getting a small business loan, but said it doesn’t make sense that he would have to pay the loan back with interest on top of the money he’s already losing. Sulejmani said he is trying to give back to his community as best he can. He has donated lunch to first responders, Christie Clinic, and the police department.

Manzella’s Italian Patio Manager Mary Manzella Racz says business at the downtown Champaign restaurant is okay right now, but they’ve had to shorten employee hours. They are still open for takeout and delivery options.

She added that business is as usual on weekdays, but much slower on weekends. However, she trusts the input of healthcare professionals and looks forward to opening their dine-in options when it’s safest for customers.

“Obviously with a family-run business that’s been around for so many years, we wanna see our people back, but we wanna make sure that everyone stays healthy. There is also great concern that if one of us were to get it by a customer picking up their order,” said Racz.

If they were to open up for dine-in again, they wouldn’t make any major changes. Racz says their servers are washing their hands regularly and everyone in the kitchen is wearing gloves.

Even though they are making enough money to get by for now, Racz added that they don’t have much set aside for any kind of incidentals.

Senator Dick Durbin believes opening up without more access to testing would be unwise.

“We can’t safely reopen the economy until we have a massive increase in our ability to test people for the virus. Any decision like this must be made using the best science, and I trust Governor Pritzker to do that and put the health and safety of illinoisans first.”