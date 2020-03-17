Restaurants and bars prepare to close for at least two weeks

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — It’s the last night to sit inside a bar or restaurant in Illinois for at least another two weeks. Over the weekend, the first cases of coronavirus were reported in central Illinois. Health officials are recommending you stay six feet away from others.

There are a lot of changes as coronavirus continues to spread throughout the country. The state is mandating bars and restaurants close their dine-in areas starting at 9 p.m.

Now those businesses are doing everything they can to make money without spreading the virus. Many of them are offering takeout and delivery options. Some are limiting hours and staff, but they still aren’t sure if it will be enough.

“I think there’s still a lot of unanswered questions out there,” said Esquire General Manager Paul Higgins. The only thing they know for sure is after tonight, they’ll be closing their doors to the public. That’s an order from Governor Pritzker: to shut down all bars and restaurants to slow down the spread of coronavirus. Employees at the downtown Champaign bar Esquire met this morning to work out a plan.

“We got a plan for the next few days, so we’ll see if it makes sense fiscally, but it’s one day at a time right now,” said Higgins. That plan, means only offering takeout and limiting staff. “On a Friday or Saturday night, we might have as many as 14 or 15 people on the floor or in the kitchen. It’s not gonna be the case anymore. Probably the most we’re gonna have on now is five or seven.”

Customer Maurice Sullivan lives across the street. He’s been coming here for 40 years.

“I understand it. Naturally I’m not happy as most people aren’t happy,” said Sullivan. The last time he remembers something like this is decades ago, during a measles outbreak. “They’d come out and put ‘quarantine’ on your homes, and god help you if they caught you playing out in the street or any place.”

Philo Tavern is doing local takeout and delivery to try to bring in more money, but employee Sterling Bollman knows that may not be enough to keep them open.

“We’re just kindof having to learn as we go, and just experience as we go, and hope everything works out in the best.” Bollman says that now, more than ever, they’re asking for people to order local.

“This is the time when patron support and people’s support and community’s support is the most crucial, because we want places like here and any small business to survive,” said Bollman.

Bollman says he is hopeful there will be some kind of relief for businesses for the money lost.

Some businesses are offering jobs for people who lose them because of closures. County Market says they will find temporary positions for people who are out of work. They are ready to hire people immediately.