Restaurant raises money for boy scouts

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Slim Chickens just wrapped up a campaign that raised money for the local boy and girl scouts.

On Wednesday they gave a $560.90 check to the Prarielands Council. The money was raised during the month of September by asking customers to round up the change for their purchases.

Scout leaders already know where this money will go. Jared White says, “The membership fee for scouting went up from $33 to $60. That’s a pretty steep increase. Our council is covering up to $20 for every youth who can’t afford it. So this money will go into scholarships to cover kids who can’t afford the increase to be involved in scouting.”

The Prarielands Council covers nine counties and has about 2,700 kids involved in the program.

In addition to this, Slim Chickens is doing another campaign right now. Every Sunday, the purchase of an adult meal will also include a free kid’s meal.