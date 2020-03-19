Restaurant owners work to keep employees despite restrictions

TOLONO, Ill. (WCIA) — Cases of coronavirus in the state are nearing 300. The owners a restaurant in central Illinois are doing their best to cope. A lot of employees are being laid off as restaurants and bars in Illinois are forced to close their dining rooms. Today we talked with the owners of one restaurant who say they’re doing whatever it takes to keep everyone on the payroll.

We’ve mentioned a lot of area restaurants that are offering pickup or deliver options. Monical’s in Tolono is no different and even with a chunk of revenue possibly being gone. They don’t want their employees to be without work.

“I talked to a person from the corporation today, and he said, you know, at the beginning of the year, we try to figure out… what’s it gonna be this year? Is it gonna be cheese prices, is it gonna be labor? Nobody would’ve ever dreamed it would’ve been closing down because of a virus,” said Tolono Monical’s Pizza co-owner Tom Swigart.

There’s no “drill” for how to handle a pandemic, but co-owners Tom and Beth Swigart’s are doing what they can to manage.

“We’re doing a curbside service. Yesterday was our first attempt at this,” said Beth. “If you have a line of people in here… I didn’t want to take any chances. So we’re gonna serve them. We’re gonna take it out to you.”

“We’re doing all the things the CDC has told us to do. Monical’s issued a checklist of things to do every two hours. We’re sanitizing door handles, pens, anything people touch, we’re doing our best,” said Tom.

On top of safety concerns, they want to make sure their employees get paid.

“I see these kids that have to pay for their college; have to pay for their own cars, they’re paying for their own way. My heart just goes out to them, and I don’t want to let anyone go,” said Beth. Their dining room business brought in around thirty percent of their business, so employees hours may take a hit.

“We’re trying to give people as many hours as we can,” said Beth. “We’re trying out best to find something for them to do. Spring cleaning; we’re gonna do a lot of it here.”

But with only two days into this new requirement, they know the future is still in question.

“We hope that we can serve as many people as we can and keep our doors open,” said Beth. The owners told me they want to thank the community for their support through all of this. Monical’s is not allowing anyone inside their restaurant for pickup. If you order, stay in your car. They will bring your order out to you.