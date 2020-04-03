Restaurant owner encourages patronage at local businesses

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A restaurant owner is encouraging people to order from other local restaurants.

“My fear is that a lot of these smaller businesses without drive-thru’s might not survive,” said Urbana Hickory River Smokehouse Owner Michael Madigan. Madigan says restaurants are being hit hard with the closure of dining rooms. His location has a drive-thru window, which he says customers are willing to use, but that’s not the case for many locations.

He decided to help out restaurants that are doing other forms of food pick-up. “I started thinking about… what can I do for the staff’s morale? And then also, I was thinking about a lot of my friends who have restaurants and bars who serve food who don’t have a drive-thru’s.”

Every time he’s ordered food for his employees for lunch, he posted a picture on Facebook, to give the business a shoutout. “I’ve done Manzella’s Italian Patio, Farren’s, Destihl, Apple Dumpling.” Friday, he decided to order from Bunny’s Tavern in Urbana. Madigan has been to 12 businesses so far.

Madigan says he’s sharing these photos, not to brag about how he’s helping, but to encourage other people to do the same.

“It’s a low-margin business, and we’ve got a lot of bills to pay ourselves, and we’re really trying to keep as many of our employees with a paycheck as possible.”

Destihl has since shut down completely during the restaurant dining room closure mandate.