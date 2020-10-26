Reminders about political signage regulations in the city

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)- With election day right around the coroner, many are putting up political signs around the Champaign area, but the city does have some rules to keep in mind.

– Signs can’t be placed in public right of way.

-They’re limited to the size of real estate signs in residential areas.

-There are no limits to signs placed on a lot.

William Schoelle of the Champaign county young democrats say it’s important to remind people of the rules. “I think some problems arise when somebody doesn’t know a rule and puts a sign in the wrong place, and then they drive by the next morning, and it’s gone. Then you start to wonder what happened is it nefarious or is the city following codes and ordinances.”

If signs violate these regulations they can be removed.