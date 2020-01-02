Reflecting on a 2019 with increased gun violence

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — In 2019, there were more than 99 shootings in Champaign alone. That’s more than the past five years. Danville also had the most shootings in 2019 than in the past five years.

Whether you experienced these shootings or just heard about them, it can be tough to hear those numbers. It’s a new year now, and a chance to change that trend, so we asked some of you what you think should be done.

“It’s been kindof an escalation for a while,” said Champaign resident Kevin Brumback.

Those numbers are no surprise to Brumback, and he knows it’s a problem with no quick fix.

“Probably the best solution is at the home, you know, at schools with kids and their parents and maybe just change the culture,” said Brumback.

“It’s like a cycle that keeps going around and around, but it’s up to us to break it,” said Champaign resident Deante Holmes.

Deante Holmes recently moved to the area from Chicago. He says he’s lost a lot of people through gun violence.

“One of the main ways it changed me is… the company I keep. The company I keep, who can I trust,” said Holmes.

In the first days of the new year, it seems 2020 is a clean slate. Many hope the numbers in 2020 tell a different story.

There are several groups in the community fighting against the violence. The Champaign Community Coalition works with neighborhoods after shootings happen. They meet on the second Tuesday of every month in the Holiday Inn Champaign Conference Center at 3:30 – 5 p.m.

Another group called Concerned Citizens of Danville started a Blue Light Movement. They all put blue lights outside their homes to signify solidatiry against violence.

Urbana saw the same amount of shootings in 2019 as they did in 2018. 2015 was a violent year for them, with 35 shootings. They saw a decline in 2016 and 2017, but had 32 shootings in both 2018 and 2019.