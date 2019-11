Mattoon, Ill. (WCIA) — The Salvation Army is hosting its Red Kettle Kick-Off Thursday morning.

From 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m., donors will be able to drive up to the Salvation Army Thrift Store at 1300 Richmond Avenue to drop off donations. In return, Starbucks and County Market will be providing coffee and donuts.

Mattoon’s Salvation Army has set a goal of $60,000 for the season.