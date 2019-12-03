Recycling center fire reignites

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The same building at Mack’s Recycling that caught on fire Thursday, caught on fire again this morning.

An employee came in this morning and noticed the fire. They called the fire department. They were able to put it out. The building owners said it was better to be safe than sorry.

“We’ll continue to watch it. The fire marshal has released the building to us, but our insurance has not yet. So our insurance company will have to have somebody go through and check things too, so yeah, we’ll just kindof keep people away from it, and we’ll keeping watching it in the meantime.”

Mack’s is back open and doing almost everything as normal. The only thing they can’t do right now is recycle cardboard. The fire was caused by a lithium ion battery.