Rantoul Police: Man reported missing overnight found safe

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Police in Rantoul say Vey Vin has been located after being reported missing after midnight Thursday.

Officers say the Rantoul man is safe.

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) —Rantoul Police need your help finding a missing man.

Vey Vin left his house on Sunset Drive for a walk around 11 a.m. Wednesday and never returned.

Vin is 53-years-old, 5-feet-1-inch tall, and weighs approximately 110 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing black pants, gray or brown jacket, and a black stocking cap.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Rantoul Police Department at 333-8911.