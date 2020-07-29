Public works leaders remind people to properly dispose of needles

ST. JOSEPH, Ill. (WCIA) — Public works officials in St. Joseph are reminding you to be careful how you toss your needles. They say they keep finding needles at the bottom of these lift stations. It’s gotten worse over the past two years.

Just yesterday, they found six of them tangled up in one of these. That’s obviously a risk to their safety. They say it’s happening when people try to flush them.

“A lot of people may not even know what harm they’re doing if someone down the line ends up getting pricked by one. It’s not a very good way to handle the situation,” said Assistant Superintendent of Public Works Luke Fisher.

Carle has a lot of safe places to dispose of your needles. They are as follows: