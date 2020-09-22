Public transit union workers rally against management company

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur public transit employees say they are fed up with the way the private management company is running the operation.

Union workers showed that frustration at a rally before the city council meeting on Monday. They say they’re frustrated about dealing with the insurance and payroll problems they’ve faced with MV Transportation.

The city hired MV Transportation to manage the transit system six years ago. Because of the ongoing issues employees say they’ve dealt with, the union is asking the city to select a different private management company. But the city council has yet to publicly respond to the union’s complaints or what they plan to do about this moving forward.

The union workers have several complaints against the company, like payroll problems. Union President Nanette Ruffin says, “We had improper hours on our payroll that we worked that weren’t showing up. We had money issues that were from $800 down to pennies.” She also says they’ve had issues with insurance coverage. “We have a guy that’s worked here since July 1st that was supposed to have full insurance and now he has COVID-19 and has no insurance. He’s been trying to get it since then.”

Ruffin says, during open enrollment for insurance, employees who worked and drove late in the day weren’t able to answer calls from the company, time lapsed for enrollment, and now they are not provided options to enroll at all.

Another complaint by the union is that MV Transportation has not provided continual supplemental travel throughout the pandemic like extra busses and staff to mitigate overcrowding. They also claim administrative employees have not been given 401k benefits. The union says they have tried to contact MV Transportation but have received little to no response in many cases. Ruffin says, “Progress as far as working together and cooperation with each other is not happening.”

WCIA contacted MV Transportation for a response to the union’s complaints. The company’s full response to each accusation is posted below…