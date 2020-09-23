Public health district adds retired officers to patrol certain areas

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)- It can be challenging to keep track of thousands of college students; that’s why the Champaign-Urbana public health district has brought on two retired officers to help in areas where there are many complaints. Awais Vaid of the department said they wanted someone with more experience. “We wanted somebody that is more experienced and can also document you know any of the noncompliance issues so that if we ever have to issue a citation or this goes to court.” The officers have been on patrol for about two weeks, and their job is to remind people about guidelines in place. Student Joe Dubravec thinks that adding more eyes can help but isn’t sure if it will make a big difference.

“I think it’ll deter some people, but I’m not sure how much really because I know that the police department that they already have has been doing some of those measures, but people have still been throwing parties.” Another student, Galiela Mendez, hopes they keep tabs on bars near campus where public health has already been called to deal with overcrowding. “Images of people in lines it’s insane, so they violate the over ten people limit, so I’m not sure why people aren’t being reported who go there,” said Mendez. Public health wants people to know that if any steps go past reminding businesses or students about the rules then they will call the police.