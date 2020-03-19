Protecting people with weak immune systems against COVID-19

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — As the coronavirus pandemic continues to grow, there’s an important reminder people need to consider when it comes to the elderly and those with severe health problems.

The coronavirus has spread to all 50 states. There are now more than 7,000 confirmed cases of the virus and at least 141 people have died from it in the U.S. alone, including a 60-year-old woman in Illinois.

As the government continues to implement strict social distancing policies, one woman spoke with WCIA to share her personal perspective on why that’s so important. There are people all around us who have compromised or weak immune systems. Their well-being relies largely on the health of people around them. That’s what Leather Hume wants to remind people of. She says, “I have next to no immune system. I can’t fight colds off like normal people. It stays with me for at least a month at a time.”

Day to day, she has to be very precautions. Hume, like many others with health issues, is immunocompromised and highly susceptible to getting sick.

Hume says, “The concern is that if people aren’t practicing safe hand washing and sanitizing your hands then it could potentially spread.” COVID-19 can spread between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet) and through respiratory droplets of an infected person who coughs or sneezes.

The CDC recommends people wash their hands, sanitize surfaces frequently, and self-quarantine to avoid spreading the virus. Part of that is in consideration for people like the elderly or those who are prone to catching illnesses.

But Hume has noticed some aren’t being considerate of that. She says, “People aren’t being precautious because they think it can’t happen to them and they’re healthy. But they’re not understanding that other people are not as healthy as them. Even though they’re healthy, they could be a carrier of coronavirus.”

Symptoms can take several days to show physically. So even if you think you’re healthy, it’s critical to think of others, not just yourself. Hume says, “The reality is that this can kill people. Even though people say percentages are low and the flu kills more people than the coronavirus, there is still a risk.”

This week Governor Pritzker announced the first COVID-19 related death in Illinois. In a press conference he said, “The patient, a woman in her 60’s with an underlying condition, resided in Chicago, was not a nursing home resident, and was diagnosed with COVID-19 earlier this month.”

Hume says, “When I heard about the woman who passed away in Illinois, I started to cry. That’s somebody’s family.”

There’s a reason state governments are temporarily shutting down restaurants, bars, and why businesses are letting employees work from home. It’s to avoid unnecessary contact with other people. So as you go about your daily lives, keep others health in mind too.

Hume says, “To not be considerate is not human-like at all. We all need to help each other out.”