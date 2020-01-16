Prospect League out of question for Millikin this summer

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Prospect Baseball League won’t be playing at Millikin University this summer.

The Prospect League is an amateur league for people who still have college eligibility. Last year, Millikin entered into a memorandum of understanding with the Prospect League. That meant they would “explore the possibility” of them having a team there this summer, but they weren’t able to make a deal that worked for both parties in time for this season.

“Part of the issue was that our team hadn’t even played on the field yet and you know one of the things, and we understand to make it worthwhile for the Prospect League — they wanted a 10-year contract and that just wasn’t something on a field that we’ve never even played on, that we were comfortable doing for that length of time.”

It’s possible they’ll play at Millikin next year, but nothing is set in stone. The new Workman Family Baseball Field will open in March.