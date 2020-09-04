Proposed casino site struggling to get zoning approval

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The new spot for the casino is struggling to move forward. Last night, it was voted down by the Planning and Zoning Commission. The new proposed site is on Eastgate Drive, off of Lynch Road. Right now, it’s zoned for industrial use. It needs a different type of zoning for a casino to be built there.

The prior proposed location was also on Lynch Road, not far from the site they’re talking about now, but the developers, Danville Development LLC, decided that one would be too expensive.

“We passed unanimously at the last city council meeting – August 18 – to approve Danville Development LLC, and all we needed was zoning for them to be able to submit their application to the gaming board,” said alderman Mike Puhr. Puhr is still hopeful that Danville will get a casino. “It’s just another stepping stone we have to cross,” he said.

Mayor Rickey Williams says Danville Development LLC plans to use part of a warehouse that’s already at that Eastgate Drive location. It’s about 110,000 square feet. The developers plan to demolish all but 60,000 square feet of it to use for the casino. It will be gutted and remodeled, but the structure will remain. Williams says there are a lot of benefits to having the casino there.

“Number one: the casino will open much sooner. Number two: we will be able to have more slots and actual table games and a steak house.” Williams says that also means more money.

“We would make about 6.2 million a year in revenue. If they build at the other location, it would only bring in about 2.5 million in revenue.”

The commission’s five to one vote doesn’t mean the re-zoning can’t happen. It just means the city council will need 10 ‘yes’ votes, instead of 8 at their next meeting to move it forward.

“I just believe in my heart that we will vote unanimously to overturn zoning,” said Puhr.

Puhr says the steering committee has looked at other sites in case the council doesn’t approve the zoning request at their next meeting. He still feels that can find a spot that works.

We reached out to the Danville Development LLC, but they said it’s too early to comment. We also reached out to the members of the Planning and Zoning Commission about the reasoning behind their votes, but we have not heard back.