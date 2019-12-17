Program to train youth for workforce

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — More than a million dollars are going straight into the fight against youth violence. It’s coming from a grant for the Champaign County Housing Authority and will help train people between 16 and 24 to get well-paying jobs.

“Right now we’re dealing with the crisis of young people shooting each other, dropping out, just hanging out in the street,” said Champaign Housing Authority Chief Executive Officer David Northern.

Housing authority leaders know stopping the growth in violence won’t happen easily. In just the last two years, the rate of crimes involving youth in Champaign County either having or using a gun has almost quadrupled according to the State’s Attorney Julia Rietz.

“The level of violence – we wanna curve it. And you curve it by doing good things. And when some of those kids that are running in the street doing bad things, see the kids that’s been successful, receiving stipends, getting jobs at the end – they’re gonna want that also,” said Northern.

YouthBuild will take at-risk teens and young adults between 16 and 24 and help them get a high school diploma or G.E.D. At the same time, they’ll work on skills that will prepare them for jobs.

“They’ll be learning construction skills, they’ll be learning soft skills, office skills, any kind of work that we can get out hands on. We’re gonna make sure they have access to that,” said YouthBuild Interim Director Lily Walton.

Champaign County has a weighted average of youth unemployment of almost 33 percent. The county’s graduation rate is 80 percent, which the grant writers say is below the national average.

“You can directly correlate the graduation rate and student performance with the increase in violent crimes that involve youth,” said Walton.

YouthBuild will prepare young people to not just get a job, but get a good one.

“What I’ll bring is just some job training as far as in my field, but also what employers look for: helping with resumes, interviewing,” said Jemiyah Beard. Beard is a cleaning contractor for the housing authority. Beard will be helping train students who are part of YouthBuild. “You’re going from making $8.25 to $30 $40 an hour.”

YouthBuild won’t be available for another four months. People will be able to apply for the program at that time. YouthBuild will help students get construction, IT, and CNA skills. 24 students will be part of YouthBuild at one time. The grant will last three years and help 84 students at the end of that time.