Program to help families gain affordable housing

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Some people in Champaign County will soon have access to better housing.

That’s through a partnership between Carle, the City of Urbana and Champaign County Housing Authority. They’re fixing up four houses for families to move into. It will be based on their need. They’ll be part of what Carle calls their “Healthy Beginnings” program.

Three of those houses are owned by Carle. The other, the housing authority was planning to demolish. Instead, Carle is donating $150,000 to fix them up. Healthy Beginnings already helps more than 300 families in Champaign, Urbana, and Savoy. Social workers, nurses and educators also visit those families and help them out.

“When we can come to the table and partner with a organization like Carle Hospital to provide, not just a roof over someone’s head, but those wrap-around services that can really make them and their families successful, it’s a wonderful thing. It’s a big need for affordable housing; it’s a big need for a number of houses to be developed,” said Champaign County Housing Authority Chief Executive Officer David Northern.

Members of the housing authority’s YouthBuild program will be working on the houses. That program helps 16 to 24-year-old’s learn basic construction skills.

The families who will be moving into these homes have not been picked yet. Program leaders are working on that now. The plan is for them to move into the homes by this spring.

Champaign County is one of five counties in the state that have what’s called a “severe housing problem”. That’s because more than twenty percent of households have “significant issues”. That’s means they don’t have access to safe, clean, and affordable housing.