Program for homeless still needs donations

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — We told you a few months ago that Restoration Urban Ministries was looking for $300,000 in donations to help them stay afloat. That was because they didn’t receive all of the grant funding and donations they usually do.

Restoration Urban Ministries is an outreach program that helps provide meals and temporary housing to those in need. They are now much closer to that goal and only need about $60,000 more to get them there. However, that amount is something that could help them out a lot, considering the upcoming increase in minimum wage. Restoration currently employs 18 people at minimum wage.

Restoration’s board is meeting soon to talk about ways to help with their deficit. We will have more information on their need and how people can donate to it tonight at 5 p.m.