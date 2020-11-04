Professor gives advice for election day stress

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)- If you’re feeling irritable or impatient while you’re watching the election results it might be time to de-stress. University of Illinois professor Sandraluz Cinisomo says it’s not unsual to feel anxious or not like yourself right now. Many could be feeling this way because of fear of the unknown.

That can cause stress from thinking of the consequences depending on who wins the election. Cinisomo also feels it’s important to reflect on the past. “We have to remind ourselves that there have been times in our lives when we didn’t feel that we had control, when things were stressful but we were able to get through those times, so remind yourself that you were able to get through that hard time before”.

Even something small like taking a walk outside is a way to relieve stress and step away from the results for a little bit.