Preparing students for life after graduation

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — School leaders are hearing from the community about ways to get students on the path to success.

They’re meeting with businesses, universities, and colleges to work on this. Today they met with leaders at EIU. They’ll use it to figure out what kids need to know before they get their diploma.

Some of these are soft skills, like arriving on time and looking people in the eye when you talk to them. Others are what they call harder skills to prepare them for the military or mechanical jobs. EIU leaders are not the only source Charleston schools are hearing from. They’ll also meet with parents, businesses, and Lake Land College.

“We know these students are gonna be either headed to the workforce or headed to schools like Eastern, or in some cases to the military. We want students to be successful for whatever they choose to do after graduation,” said Charleston Schools Assistant Superintendent for Student Services Kristen Holly.

These changes will affect students from kindergarten through 12th grade. Obviously kindergartners won’t be training for specific jobs yet, but they’ll start on a path that will make sure they’re prepared for the next step when it comes.

Charleston schools are changing their entire system to what’s called competency-based education. It’s focused on teaching students concrete skills regardless of how long it takes and they only move on once they’ve mastered them. Charleston school leaders will use the information they get to build a profile. They hope to have it finished by the end of this school year. They’ll use that profile next year to develop all of their assessments for students.