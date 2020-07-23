Police: Teen arrested with gun

Urbana, Ill. (WCIA) – A teenager was taken into custody for having a gun.

The Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force arrested a 16-year-old boy in the 700 block of Webber Street in Urbana on a warrant for Unlawful Possession of a Handgun at 4:33 p.m. Wednesday.

The warrant is part of an ongoing criminal investigation with the Street Crimes Task Force into individuals illegally having firearms.

Authorities say they saw a gun fall from the teen’s person before he was taken into custody, and they say the gun was loaded.

They also say he cooperated with authorities during the arrest.

The boy was taken to the Champaign County Juvenile Detention Center, and he will then appear in court.