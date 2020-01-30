Police: Shooting was result of ‘ongoing conflict’ between individuals

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Police said the shooting at Market Place Mall Saturday night was part of an “ongoing conflict” between several individuals. Police said they recovered “several” weapons during their investigation into the shooting.

In an interview Thursday morning, Champaign Police Lieutenant Nathan Rath said police do not believe the shooting where five cars were shot at was a random act of violence. They believe “multiple” people were part of the shooting, but have not made any arrests yet.

Rath said police are making more patrols around the mall area as a result of what happened. They are looking at leads to find out who was involved. Rath said “significant resources” are being dedicated to incident, and every legal measure will be used.

The last shooting at Market Place Mall was in May 2017. No one was hit.