Police searching for illegal dumpers

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are looking for three people who illegally put trash in one business’ dumpster.

The owner of Lucky Luke’s caught four culprits on camera within 24 hours. They all poured trash into a dumpster behind the business in the North Gate Plaza on North Cunningham. Police caught one woman already who says she put the trash in the wrong dumpster by accident, but they believe the others did it on purpose.

“Business owners pay to use services and have trash removed and when someone else uses those services without authority, the business could get fined for having a dumpsters that’s too full or it’s overfilled and the business could incur fines and fees that way too,” said Urbana Patrol Officer Ben Crane.

Police say illegal dumping is an ongoing issue in Urbana and likely other communities.