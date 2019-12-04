Police respond to school parking lot for teenager with BB gun

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Police say they were called to Urbana High School on Wednesday afternoon after someone reported seeing a teenager with a gun.
The caller reported seeing the teen take a gun out of his trunk and then sit in the front seat of his car.
When police got there, they found the 18-year-old with a BB gun. He would not tell them why he had it, or why he had removed it from his trunk.
The teenager was arrested on a preliminary charge of disorderly conduct.
The middle school was put on a brief soft lockdown while this was happening. Here is a full statement from the Urbana School District:
“At approximately 2:05 p.m. this afternoon the Urbana Police responded to a 911 call to a situation in the UHS staff parking lot. Shortly afterwards UHS admin were made aware of a police presence in the staff parking lot and before UHS was able to go to a lockdown, we were informed by the UPD that the situation was resolved. At no time was the safety and well being of students and staff in jeopardy.”Urbana School District