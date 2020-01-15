Police remember officer who died from cancer

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are remembering an officer who died from cancer Friday. Kristy Miller was with the department for more than 23 years. She’d been a police officer for almost 30, but her service didn’t start there.

The 54-year-old was stationed at the Chanute Air Force Base in Rantoul in the late 1980’s. Her coworkers describe her as someone who was dedicated to her career. She was also committed to her friendships. She is remembered as someone who always made her daughter her top priority. Champaign Police Lieutenant Bruce Ramseyer worked with her for more than 20 years. He says she showed compassion in both her professional and personal life.

“One of the fun things that I remember about Kristy was she’d met a homeless subject in town and he’d had a hard time and he had a dog. And the weather was really bad and he couldn’t care for the dog. So she went back and forth, trying to help this person out, so she ended up taking the dog back to her house, and allowing this guy visitation rights, essentially,” said Champaign Police Lieutenant Bruce Ramseyer.

When Miller wasn’t working, she liked playing golf, fishing and reading. She is survived by her daughter, Megan, and two sisters. Miller’s family asks anyone who wants to donate anything in her honor to give to St. Jude’s hospital or the Champaign County Humane Society.

A celebration of life is happening Friday at Rosenbaum Funeral Home at 925 N. Illinois Route 47 in Gibson City from 4 to 7 p.M. There will be an Honor Guard ceremony with a walk-through at 5 p.m. Family has requested casual attire. Online condolences and memories can be shared here.