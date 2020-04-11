Police investigating shooting, release suspect vehicle and suspect photo





CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday morning around 9:50 a.m.

Police say the shooting took place on the 400 block of Edgebrook Drive. At around 9:59 a.m., officers were notified of a 20-year-old male who arrived by a private vehicle at a local hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police say the suspect left a dark-colored vehicle and fired a gun, hitting the victim. The suspect then returned to the vehicle and left the scene.

Officers have released a photo of the vehicle and suspect believed to be involved in the incident.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to please contact police at 217-351-4545. Arrangements may be made for information to be shared privately. If you wish to remain anonymous you may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.