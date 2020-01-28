Police investigating five break-ins in one night

GIFFORD, Ill. (WCIA) — Five businesses are cleaning up after they were all broken into within hours. This all happened overnight last Tuesday. Police are still trying to find who did it.

They say they are looking into one person for all of this. All of these businesses are in a couple blocks of each other.

Whoever did this, they didn’t run away with much. What they took totaled about $250, and they stole two liquor bottles from a local bar. Sometime between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, they broke into Jessie Starkey Photography, The Homestead, A Craft Farm Shop, Stutsman Ag, and Premier Cooperative.

Homestead has eight cameras inside. They said they turned footage over to police. There is no exact total on the amount of damage to the businesses. Some of them said they had equipment like computers and drones inside, but they were left untouched.