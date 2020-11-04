Police investigating child abuse case

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA)- Police are investigating a child abuse case in Charleston, Daniel Hayes was in court for a bond hearing today. Charleston police said Daniel Hayes is accused of choking and spanking his girlfriend’s daughter because she was crying. The police report said the toddler’s mother also threw her into a cold shower.

Robynn Carr with the Children’s advocacy center in central Illinois wants people to know the signs of abuse. “Something that’s noticebaly different anything out of the norm, maybe their sleep patterns are changing and maybe how they respond to people they use to like but now they are shy or fearful of them”. Carr also says that it’s often done by someone the child knows, something that could apply to this case. “I think it’s very challenging for us as caregivers to kids for us to think that somebody we know love trust could be somebody hurting our kiddos”.

