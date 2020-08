CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) —Champaign police and the Crime Scene Unit were investigating a scene for three hours this morning.



Crews arrived near the corner of Fourth and Washington streets just before 2:00 a.m.

Our crew is there now, they say a few cars are still there.



Officers could be seen searching the area and shining flashlights into houses.

Police haven’t been able to confirm anything, we will continue to keep you updated.